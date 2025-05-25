Rafael Nadal was given a rousing reception as the 'King of Clay' stepped onto Court Philippe Chatrier for the final time on Sunday in a ceremony to celebrate his career at the French Open. The 38-year-old, who retired from tennis last November, was serenaded by the Roland Garros crowd, with spectators wearing different coloured t-shirts to create the message "14 RG, Rafa". Nadal dominated the French Open after winning on debut as a teenager in 2005, lifting the trophy a record-breaking 14 times. The Spaniard finished with a remarkable 112-4 win-loss record at the clay-court Grand Slam.

He last won the title in 2022 and played his final match on the Paris clay last year when he was defeated by Alexander Zverev in the first round.

"I don't know how to start... I've been playing on this court for 20 years. I suffered, I won, I lost. I have lived many emotions here on this court," an emotional Nadal told the crowd after watching a video of his career highlights at Roland Garros.

Nadal's family and friends watched from the player's box, along with many of his former coaching staff, including his uncle Toni.

"Without doubt, the most important tennis court of my career," Nadal added to cheers.

"It's been an incredible story that began back in 2004 when I came to Roland Garros for the very first time. I could barely walk on crutches due to a foot injury. I climbed to the top of the court and looked out and couldn't wait to play here."

Nadal won the title the very next year after that injury setback, downing Mariano Puerta in the final.

- Old rivals pay tribute -

Nadal's long-time rivals Novak Djokovic, fresh from winning his 100th ATP title on Saturday, Roger Federer and Andy Murray all joined him on the main Chatrier court.

The trio walked out after Nadal's speech to greet their fellow former world number one, to a deafening roar from the fans.

"After all these years fighting for everything, it's unbelievable how time changes the perspective of things," Nadal said to the other members of the 'Big Four'.

"All the nerves, pressure, strange feelings when you see each other when you're rivals, it's completely different when you finish your career.

"We built amazing rivalries but I think in a good way, we fought hard for titles but were good colleagues and respected one another...

"It means a lot that you're all here. I really enjoyed a lot pushing myself to the limit every single day to compete with all of you."

Nadal hung up his racquet following the 2024 Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, initially denying him an opportunity to wave goodbye to his adoring fans in Paris.

His tally of 14 victories at a single Grand Slam appears unlikely to be beaten, with Margaret Court's 11 Australian Open titles second on the all-time list.

Nadal was presented with a special trophy commemorating his French Open record, with a mark of his footprint carved into the clay.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion received a send-off after his final match at the Davis Cup, but French tennis federation chief Gilles Moretton said earlier this year that "the tribute was not, in my opinion, what it should have been".

He said he had gone to visit Nadal at his home in December along with Roland Garros tournament director Amelie Mauresmo to discuss plans for Sunday's ceremony.

jc/mw

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)