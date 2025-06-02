Italian eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti shone brightest in the night session at Roland Garros on Sunday as he beat Holger Rune in four sets to reach the French Open last eight. Musetti bested the Danish 10th seed 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in an entertaining duel that lasted three hours and 18 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier. "It's incredible, yesterday night I was dreaming about playing like this. I had to raise the level as Holger is a fantastic player," said Musetti on court.

"I tried and I'm really proud of myself," he added after qualifying for the quarter-finals at Roland Garros for the first time in his career.

The 23-year-old will next face Frances Tiafoe for a spot in the semi-finals, after the American 15th seed earlier beat Germany's Daniel Altmaier in straight sets.

Musetti has been one of the form players on clay this season, reaching at least the last four in all three of the principal warm-up events ahead of the French Open.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)