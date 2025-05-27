World number one Jannik Sinner showed his battling qualities to progress through the first round of the French Open on Monday with a 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 win over home hope Arthur Rinderknech. The 23-year-old Italian showed some signs of rustiness as he claimed victory in two hours 15 minutes in just his seventh match back since returning from a three-month doping suspension. Sinner made his comeback at the Italian Open earlier in May, reaching the final before losing in straight sets to reigning Roland Garros champion Carlos Alcaraz. After receiving a warm reception in Rome on his return from suspension, Sinner was cheered by the Parisian crowd when his name was announced.

The majority home support vocally backed Frenchman Rinderknech when play started on Court Philippe Chatrier, but Sinner silenced the stadium by clinically converting two of the three break points he manufactured in the first two sets to take control of the match.

The three-time Grand Slam winner looked to be cruising until world number 75 Rinderknech ignited centre court by racing into a 4-0 lead in the third set.

But Sinner showed his sang-froid to wipe out the double break and level the third set at 5-5, before claiming the next two games to book his spot in the second round.

Sinner will next face retiring French tennis icon Richard Gasquet, after the 38-year-old earlier beat compatriot Terence Atmane in four sets.