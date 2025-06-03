Jannik Sinner fired a warning sign to his French Open title rivals as he romped to a comprehensive victory over Andrey Rublev in the French Open last 16 on Monday. Russian 17th seed Rublev appeared to pose a tricky test on paper for Sinner, but the world number one instead cantered to a 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 win in the night session on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The Italian, who returned from a three-month doping ban in May in Rome, will next face unseeded Kazakh Alexander Bublik in the quarter-finals.

