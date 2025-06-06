Story ProgressBack to home
Defending Champion Carlos Alcaraz Enters French Open Final After Walkover vs Lorenzo Musetti
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz entered French Open 2025 men's singles final after getting walkover against Lorenzo Musetti.
French Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz (right) with Lorenzo Musetti.© AFP
Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the French Open 2025 men's singles final.
He faced Lorenzo Musetti in the semi-finals but received a walkover.
Alcaraz initially trailed 4-6 in the first set before recovering.
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz entered French Open 2025 men's singles final after getting walkover against Lorenzo Musetti in the semi-final clash. It was a tight match at start for Alcaraz as he went 4-6 down in the first set. The spaniard bounced back in the second set and took it in the tie-breaker. He bagged the set 7-7 (7-3). In the third set, Alcaraz was two games up with Musetti winning none in it when the latter withdrew due to injury.
More to follow...
