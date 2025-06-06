Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz entered French Open 2025 men's singles final after getting walkover against Lorenzo Musetti in the semi-final clash. It was a tight match at start for Alcaraz as he went 4-6 down in the first set. The spaniard bounced back in the second set and took it in the tie-breaker. He bagged the set 7-7 (7-3). In the third set, Alcaraz was two games up with Musetti winning none in it when the latter withdrew due to injury.

More to follow...