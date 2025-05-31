German third seed Alexander Zverev booked his ticket to the fourth round of the French Open on Saturday with a three-set win over Italian Flavio Cobolli. The three-time Grand Slam runner-up won through 6-2, 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 in two hours 30 minutes, and next plays 35th-ranked Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor. "It's a tournament I look forward to the most during the year," said Zverev after his match on Court Philippe Chatrier. "Especially this court is so special to me. I've had some of the best and worst memories of my life on this court.

"The crowd always supports me. The love story continues."

Zverev has reached at least the semi-finals on each of his last four appearances at Roland Garros.

"He (Cobolli) probably should have won the second set, but I kept fighting and then I had a bit of a mental advantage and it went my way."

Griekspoor battled past American Ethan Quinn 4-6, 6-1, 6-7 (2/7), 6-1, 6-4 in three hours 16 minutes.

Draper beats Fonseca

Britain's Jack Draper proved too strong for Brazilian teenage sensation Joao Fonseca in the third round at Roland Garros on Saturday as he progressed to the last 16 in straight sets.

The fifth seed produced a polished performance in seeing off the 18-year-old 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 in front of a Court Suzanne Lenglen which featured an audible core of Brazilian supporters. Draper, the runner-up at the Madrid Open this season, will next face former world number 17 Alexander Bublik or 200th-ranked Henrique Rocha for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Draper eased ahead of Fonseca with an early break to lead 2-1 in the first set, before the world number five broke again and held service to clinch the opener.

The Briton survived two break-back points while serving for the second set but managed to see out the tightly-contested frame when Fonseca dumped an attempted forehand winner into the net.

Defeat in the 10th game of the second set seemed to deflate Fonseca as Draper immediately broke him twice to race into a 4-0 lead in the decider before serving out for the win.

Draper now holds a 2-0 record over Fonseca, with their previous meeting ending in a straight-sets victory for the 23-year-old at Indian Wells earlier this year.

That match was the start of Draper's successful run in the Californian desert, which culminated in his first Masters title.

