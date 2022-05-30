Novak Djokovic renews his epic 16-year rivalry with Rafael Nadal at the French Open on Tuesday with a semi-final spot at stake and where victory could end the 13-time champion's Roland Garros career. Nadal, who will turn 36 on Friday, puts his record of 109 wins and just three losses in Paris, since his title-winning debut in 2005, on the line against the defending champion. The Spaniard was taken to five sets for only the third time in his tournament history by 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round.

When will the French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Quarter-Final match be played?

The French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Quarter-Final match will be played on Wednesday, June 1 (IST).

Where will the French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Quarter-Final match be played?

The French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Quarter-Final match will be played in Paris.

What time will the French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Quarter-Final match begin?

The French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Quarter-Final match is expected to begin at 12:15 AM IST (Wednesday).

Which TV channels will broadcast the French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Quarter-Final match?

The French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Quarter-Final match will be broadcasted on the Sony Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Quarter-Final match?

The French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Quarter-Final match will be live streamed on SonyLIV.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)