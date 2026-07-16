Oscar Piastri said on Thursday that he will remain at McLaren next year, ending speculation that he was to be replaced by four-time champion Max Verstappen. Asked if he would be racing for McLaren in 2027, the Australian replied "yes", before adding that he trusted the team and their belief in him. It had been widely reported that Red Bull were considering signing Piastri if Verstappen left for McLaren. "I didn't realise it was a point of contention," he continued, before saying team bosses Zak Brown and Andrea Stella had shown confidence.

"Obviously, I've seen and heard some of the rumours and for me I am very comfortable with where I am and where I sit and Zak and Andrea have been great through that and very reassuring.

"Clearly, Max is not feeling in a great position at the moment and is exploring options. It was the same thing last year with him and Mercedes.

"So, it's nothing new, but I am very happy with where I am and where it is going. I'm not really bothered. It is important for people to know where things sit, where the market sits and all the information you can get is good.

"So, I trust the team here and the things I have been told and the belief in me, so that is all I really care about."

Verstappen had earlier declined to comment on reports linking him to McLaren and said he had nothing to say about his own future.

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