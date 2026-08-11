As Formula 1 icon Michael Schumacher continues to remain out of the public eye, 12 years since his tragic skiing accident, a pleasant piece of news has emerged from his family. David Schumacher, nephew of the 7-time Formula 1 winner and son of six-time Grand Prix winner Ralf Schumacher, has announced that he and his wife, Vivien, are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who are both professional racing drivers, shared the happy news in a joint social media post. Sharing a photo of baby shoes, a teddy bear, and a mirror reflection of the couple kissing each other in front of a lake and mountains, they captioned the post: "Love made us two. Life is making us three."

The pregnancy announcement marks the latest milestone in a swift series of personal celebrations for the couple. David, 24, and Vivien, 25, got engaged in November 2025 following a beachside proposal. They officially tied the knot a few months later, on 28 February 2026, in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and close friends.

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher expressed his delight at the prospect of becoming a grandfather for the first time.

On the professional front, David is an official Ford Factory driver, competing in GT3 racing series including the prestigious 24 Hours of Nurburgring. Vivien, a Hungarian racer who previously competed in the W Series, Audi Sport Seyffarth R8 LMS Cup, and Euroformula Open Championship, has taken a step back from active motorsport in recent years as the couple prepares to welcome a new member to their family.

As for Michael Schumacher, he continues to receive round-the-clock care from his wife Corinna and a dedicated medical team. Recent reports indicate he is no longer permanently bedridden and can be moved in a wheelchair, with indications from insiders that he may have some limited awareness of his surroundings.

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