Lewis Hamilton celebrated his second-place finish in the Monaco Grand Prix by kissing Kim Kardashian. The reality TV star and entrepreneur and the seven-time Formula 1 champion have been seen in public together at various events in recent months, including the Super Bowl, although neither has commented in detail on the nature of their relationship. Kim was in attendance throughout the race on Sunday, wearing Ferrari-branded headphones as she supported the Briton from the trackside.

When Hamilton was asked about having a "high-profile supporter" at the track after the race, he said it was amazing to have "good people" around.

"It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support," he said in reply, without mentioning her by name. "With my friends, it was an incredible turnout, just overall with people. I don't really know what else to say. It's amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you, and she does that for me every day."

The potential was too much for me not to edit!

Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton newest HIT couple pic.twitter.com/3xMTiV8GPB — leandre koffi (@leandek15) June 7, 2026

Hamilton also blew a kiss from the podium after receiving his second-place trophy, a result which matched his best finish in any Grand Prix since he joined Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season.

After securing his podium finish, Hamilton let his guard down, greeting Kim with a kiss on the cheek and a hug. Immediately afterwards, he escorted her closer to the celebrations, right before the podium ceremony was about to begin.

Hamilton, a seven-time F1 champion, appeared to confirm that his Ferrari contract runs until 2027 when asked about next year following an up-and-down start to his second season with the Italian team.

"I'm still in contract, so everything's 100% clear to me. I'm still focused, I'm still motivated, I still love what I do with all my heart, and I'm going to be here for quite some time, so get used to it," he had said before the Canadian Grand Prix last month.

"There's a lot of people that are trying to retire me, and that's not even in my thoughts. I'm already thinking of what will be next and planning for the next five years. But yeah, I still plan to be here for some time."

With AP Inputs

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