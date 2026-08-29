Defending Formula 1 champion Lando Norris has signed a contract extension with McLaren, under which he will race for the British team until at least the end of the 2030 season. The deal also includes a multi-year option to commit beyond 2030. The extension will see Norris remain with the Papayas for more than a decade, having joined them as a test and development driver in 2017 and earned a promotion to the grid in 2019. "I'm very, very excited. McLaren's been my home since the very, very beginning of my career in Formula 1 and I want it to stay that way for as long as possible. We've had a great few years, and I'm confident we can achieve that many more times. So I want to stay," Norris said in his first reaction to the development, as quoted by F1.

Norris' previous deal was believed to expire by the end of the 2027 season, but this deal will see him race for the Papayas for at least 12 years. McLaren will gift him the MCL39, the car with which he raced and won his 2025 title. "I know for a good amount more years that I'm comfortable in terms of I've got a job, and I'm where I want to be, and with the people that I want to be with, and for me that's calming," he said.

"I can focus on a job I need to do, and as a team we can also focus on the job that we want to do. You can always see results as most important, and 99% of the time I think they are, but I would say there's leeway; there's leverage in terms of just the fact I'm with the people that I want to be with, people that I enjoy spending my career with," he added.

Norris has had an enjoyable time with McLaren. He has won 13 Grand Prix, 48 podiums and 18 pole positions. The British driver has also raced in 163 Grand Prix, the most for the Papaya squad.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown was "ncredibly pleased to have Norris on board for the long term. "I'm incredibly pleased to be signing a new contract with Lando, extending his commitment with McLaren until at least 2030. His journey with the team is a fantastic example of our commitment to identifying, developing and supporting world-class talent, and his achievements speak for themselves," he said.

"Together with Andrea (Stella), Oscar (Piastri) and the wider team, Lando has helped drive McLaren into a new papaya era of success, helping us go from the back of the grid to double consecutive constructors' titles in 2024 and 2025 and our first Drivers' Championship in 17 years. We are extremely excited about what lies ahead and remain fully focused on continuing to compete for wins and championships," Brown added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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