Lewis Hamilton on Thursday revealed that he suffered a significant neck injury in testing ahead of his debut season with Ferrari last year – and that it left him in pain for three months. Speaking to reporters ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, the seven-time champion – who has returned to his best form and claimed his first Ferrari win in Spain two weeks ago – said he had crashed "very hard" at the Circuit de Catalunya in January, 2025. "It's private," he said, referring to the test with Ferrari.

"But I hit the wall very hard last year in testing and knocked out a disc in my neck, which went into the nerve.

"I couldn't do a lot for like nine weeks. I was just having chiropractors every day, physio every day... I couldn't sleep. I was on painkillers and had to get injections.

"I did everything I could to try to fix it. That's basically what I was trying to live with -- which is not easy in the seat position that you're in.”

The 41-year-old Briton did not elaborate on how much effect the injury had in his first disappointing season with Ferrari and also swerved questions about his revival and possible bid for an outright record eighth drivers' world title.

"I'm not thinking about the championship," he said.

“I'm thinking about each race, arriving and executing the way we did last weekend at the last race.

"Because with the pit stops, the strategy, and that we are all in sync and having that every single weekend is the most important thing. Not thinking about what's going to happen in 15 races time.

"So, I'm thinking about tomorrow. I'm thinking of one day at a time. I'm really, really proud of the whole team.

"Every person brings something to the table and everyone's levelling up, pushing that extra bit harder than maybe they did before.

"We're working more cohesively, more tight-knit than ever with great leadership from Fred (Vasseur).”

He complimented the team on delivering a stream of upgrades and improvements, including a new power unit.

"With the engine, it's not the whole step, but it's one foot forward," he added. "And that's what we have got to keep doing."

Hamilton's maiden win for Ferrari and record-increasing 106th of his career in Spain lifted him to second in the drivers' title race, 41 points adrift of series leader Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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