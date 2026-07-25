Defending Formula 1 champion Lando Norris took his first pole position of 2026 when he snatched it from Lewis Hamilton by just 0.012 of a second at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday. Hamilton was on course for a record-extending 105th pole position, and first in a full grand prix since Hungary in 2023, before Norris darted through to take it away. “It's been a while,” Norris said. “I felt confident all weekend.” Charles Leclerc took third for Ferrari, .238 off the pace as Mercedes had a tough day.

Standings leader Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes was fourth after seemingly being held up by Red Bull's Max Verstappen spinning ahead of him, with teammate George Russell seventh.

Mercedes could also be facing a repair job after Russell broke down on track on his way back to the pits.

Hamilton was facing an investigation after qualifying over whether he had impeded McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

The Australian driver gestured angrily at Hamilton after taking evasive action when he spotted his rival's Ferrari going slowly on the inside of the first corner. Piastri ended up fifth.

Asked what his main problem was in qualifying, Piastri said: “Lewis not looking in his mirrors.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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