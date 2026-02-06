Zinc Football Academy (ZFA) continued its impressive run in the AIFF Under-18 Elite League 2025-26, remaining unbeaten after ten matches and sitting at the top of Group B with just four matches remaining in the Zonal Round. The AIFF Under-18 Elite League Zonal Round began in November 2025 and will run until March 2026, with each team playing 14 matches in a home-and-away format across various zonal venues. Zinc Football Academy hosts its home matches across two venues - Hindustan Zinc Stadium, Debari, and MKM Stadium, Zawar, while travelling across cities for the away fixtures.

ZFA's strong position in Group B has been built on consistency across both home and away matches. So far, the Academy have defeated Rajasthan United 7-0 and 2-0, Delhi FC 11-0 and 5-1, Sudeva Delhi FC 5-0, Juba Sangha FC 3-0, Lake City FC 3-0, and Lucknow Falcons FC 5-0, while playing evenly contested draws against Techtro Lucknow FC (0-0), and Juba Sangha FC (2-2). With 8 wins and 2 draws, ZFA sit top of the table with 26 points from 10 matches, closely followed by Sudeva Delhi FC with 22 points from 9 matches.

ZFA have showcased a free-flowing attack, scoring an impressive 43 goals so far. Striker Ashish Chetry has led from the front with 19 goals in ten matches, including three hat-tricks. Currently, he stands third in the overall top scorers' chart. Zawar's local talents Himesh Meena, considered the heart of the team by his coach, and Ritik Meena, known for delivering in big moments, have been equally influential, scoring goals consistently. ZFA have also been rock solid in defence, conceding just three goals in ten matches, including an impressive eight cleansheets.

With just four matches remaining in the zonal round - three at home and one away in Delhi, ZFA will aim to maintain their momentum as they push towards qualification for the Final Round of the AIFF Under-18 Elite League 2025-26. Hindustan Zinc's Academy will host Techtro Lucknow FC on February 9, Lucknow Falcons FC on February 25, and Lake City FC on March 4, while travelling to Delhi to face the heavyweights Sudeva Delhi FC on February 16.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)