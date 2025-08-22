After winning without convincing against Osasuna in their opening match of the season in La Liga, Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid head to Real Oviedo on Sunday for what will be a gala occasion for the newly-promoted side. Oviedo returned to Spain's top flight after an absence of almost quarter of a century by beating Mirandes in the second-tier play-off final in June. The club from the northern region of Asturias, coached by Serbian former player Veljko Paunovic, were therefore left facing a quick turnaround before tackling life back in La Liga.

With a 40-year-old Santi Cazorla coming off the bench and Venezuela veteran Salomon Rondon leading the attack, Oviedo lost 2-0 away at Villarreal in their first game back in the elite.

Now they host the 15-time European champions in front of what will be a sell-out 30,000 crowd at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere.

Alonso took charge of Madrid ahead of the Club World Cup, in which his new charges reached the semi-finals before suffering a humiliating defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.

After a short close-season break, Real returned to training before edging Osasuna 1-0 on Tuesday thanks to a Kylian Mbappe penalty.

"After a two-week pre-season, against a team who had longer, there were things missing but the result gives us stability going forward," said Alonso after that match.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen, signed before the Club World Cup, made their Liga bows for Madrid in that game while left-back Alvaro Carreras made his debut after joining from Benfica.

Teenage Argentine sensation Franco Mastantuono also came on for his first appearance.

Alonso will now hope for a more fluid display as his side continue what looks like a kind opening run of fixtures building up to the derby away to Atletico in late September.

Player to watch: Franco Mastantuono

The Argentine teenager is tipped for a huge future and made his La Liga debut on Tuesday off the bench for Madrid.

Mastantuono moved to the Bernabeu in June, signing from River Plate for just over 63 million euros ($72 million) and penning a six-year deal.

The winger or attacking midfielder, who made his senior Argentina debut in early June just before playing at the Club World Cup with River, will hope to make a big impact in La Liga this season.

"He has that Argentine grit and competitive spirit," said Real coach Alonso this week, while also hailing the youngster's ability to play the final pass.

With Rodrygo still being tipped to depart Real in the transfer window, that would leave Mastantuono and Brahim Diaz to contest a spot on the right wing.

Key stats

18 - As in the age of Lamine Yamal, with the Barcelona star celebrating his birthday last month, but also Mastantuono who turned 18 five days before making his debut against Osasuna

24 - The number of years since Oviedo were last in La Liga

5 - Atletico Madrid had five new signings in their starting line-up against Espanyol on the opening weekend but Diego Simeone's new-look team got off to a losing start and will be looking to bounce back at home to Elche on Saturday

Fixtures (times GMT)

Friday

Real Betis v Alaves (1930)

Saturday

Mallorca v Celta Vigo (1500), Atletico Madrid v Elche (1730), Levante v Barcelona (1930)

Sunday

Osasuna v Valencia (1500), Real Sociedad v Espanyol, Villarreal v Girona (both 1730), Real Oviedo v Real Madrid (1930)

Monday

Athletic Bilbao v Rayo Vallecano (1730), Sevilla v Getafe (1930)

