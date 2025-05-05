Bundesliga side Wolfsburg on Sunday sacked manager Ralph Hasenhuettl, a day after a 4-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund. Wolfsburg issued a statement saying the club decided to terminate the Austrian's contract due to "results in the recent months". Wolfsburg have lost six of their past eight games and have won just twice since January. In contention for European football earlier in the season, Wolfsburg have slid to 12th on the table.

Hasenhuettl took over from former coach and current Dortmund boss Niko Kovac in March 2024, after a four-year stint at Premier League side Southampton.

Under-19s coach Daniel Bauer will take over on an interim basis, the 2009 Bundesliga title winners confirmed.

