Surprise wing wizard Harry Maguire says he hopes he can stay in his defensive comfort zone for Manchester United in the Europa League final against Tottenham on Wednesday despite his attacking cameos earlier in the competition. Ruben Amorim's men have the chance to end a disastrous season on a high in Bilbao against their Premier League rivals, who are also enduring a terrible campaign. Central defender Maguire scored the winning goal in a remarkable comeback against Lyon in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, with United winning 7-6 on aggregate.

Then he dazzled on the wing to help set up the first goal in the first leg of the semi-final against Bilbao -- a tie that ended 7-1 after the two legs.

The former United captain was asked on Tuesday whether his forward forays were part of a new tactical masterplan by Amorim.

"The manager has me dribbling every day in training," he joked. "No, listen, I found myself on the wing against Bilbao and managed to put a good cross in.

"Cas (Casemiro) has scored the goal. No, someone has just asked me before that. Obviously, I've gone up front in the later minutes of the game (against Lyon).

"Tomorrow night, hopefully, I'm not going up front. I don't want to be going up front and chasing a game. I want to be defending the lead."

He added: "I'm always there to help, I'm always there to do my best but I'm more than happy playing in my favourite position."

- Hero to villain -

The England international, 32, has played regularly this season after a difficult period in which he fell out of favour under former United manager Erik ten Hag, also losing the captaincy.

But he said it was "amazing" to be playing regularly again.

"This season I have played a lot of football. I don't take too much notice of the plaudits from the media and things like that," he said.

"When you play for this club you can be an amazing player and the following week you can be the villain. That's part and parcel of playing for this club.

"I don't read too much into it. I try and stay as level as I can. Every game I go into it and try my best, and that's all you can do."

United's current skipper Bruno Fernandes said the players at Old Trafford craved success after their struggles.

The club are 16th in the Premier League with one game to go -- certain to finish in their lowest position since they were relegated in 1974.

But winning the Europa League would guarantee a place in the Champions League next season.

"We want to be at the top of everything, not only the Europa League, not only the Premier League," he said.

"We want to be at the top of the FA Cup, the Carabao (League) Cup, everything we are involved in.

"This club needs to be fighting for everything we have ahead of us."

Fernandes, who is the joint top-scorer in the Europa League this season with seven goals, said a trophy win could be transformational for United.

"It won't change the past, it won't affect what the past has done to us... but what can it affect is the future, probably yes.

"Obviously winning the competition gives you a lot of things. You get a place in the Champions League, it gets a lot of revenue for the club, it gets obviously more players wanting to come to the club."

