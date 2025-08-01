August 1, 2005 marked the start of a new era for the Indian men's football team, who will now be coached by former midfielder Khalid Jamil. The 48-year-old, currently in charge of Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC, was appointed the head coach by the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) executive committee from a three-man shortlist. Jamil will succeed Spaniard Manolo Marquez, who parted ways with the AIFF last month, and becomes the first Indian to coach the national team after Savio Medeira, who held the position from 2011 to 2012.

Who is Khalid Jamil?

Born in Kuwait, Jamil spent his foundational days as a footballer in the Gulf nation, before moving to India in the 1990s where he was offered his first professional contract by the now-defunct Mahindra United.

A midfielder by trait, Jamil joined Mahindra United in 1997, before moving the Air India in 1998. The same year, he went on to make his India debut in a friendly match against Uzbekistan.

He spent the next three seasons at Air India, before returning to Mahindra, where he played for the next six campaigns. Next up was a move to Mumbai FC (also defunct), but injuries forced him to retire from the sport two years later.

Now an AFC Pro Licensed coach, Jamil also becomes the first Indian to take the full-time reign of the national team since Sukhwinder.

Jamil has worked his way through the Indian football ecosystem having made an impact on the I-League, I-League 2 and the Indian Super League. His time with Aizawl FC saw the team win their only top-flight title. He joined Jamshedpur FC midway through the 2023-24 season and led them to the Super Cup semifinals and later to a runner-up finish and an ISL semifinal spot in the next.

Jamil also managed the two Kolkata giants, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, having rejected them as a player. The reason? both clubs were sponsored by an alcohol company back then.

He follows after an underwhelming stint by FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez, who parted ways with the national team with only one win in over a year.

Jamil's first challenge will be a huge one as India take part in the CAFA Nations Cup, after Malaysia withdrew from the tournament, which is outside the official FIFA calendar, in preparation for the two AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers against Singapore in October.

India have been placed in Group B and will play hosts Tajikistan on August 29, defending champions Iran on September 1 and Afghanistan on September 4.

(With IANS Inputs)