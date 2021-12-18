Every football fan while growing up, dreams of scoring a dramatic, last-minute winner and following it all up with a trademark celebration, but who knew animals too had the same idea. An old video of a deer scoring a goal, and spinning around to celebrate it has resurfaced on Twitter. In the video, the deer can be seen dribbling the ball with his antlers before slotting the ball into an empty net. Much to everyone's delight, the deer then goes on to celebrate the goal wildly.

Watch the wacky video here:

No big deal; just a deer scoring a goal then celebrating... pic.twitter.com/AKhGIKSDF7 — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) December 16, 2021

The video is of 2019, but was shared again by a Twitter user. It quickly went viral, garnering over 11k 'Retweets' and over 50k 'Likes'.

Incidentally, the video has resurfaced at a time when the footballing world is once again reeling due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

In England, five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled this week have been postponed due to Covid, taking the overall tally to nine.

Clubs like Manchester United, among others, have been badly hit by the virus. Their fixture against Brentford midweek, and Southampton during the weekend have been postponed.

The Premier League clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the Covid crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as precaution or carry on.

A total of four matchdays are due to be played between this weekend and the first week of January.

In Spain, Real Madrid have reported a number of cases, including the likes of Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Mariano, who are set to miss the home game against Cadiz at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday night.

As per La Liga's norms, a club must have at least 13 players, at least five of them first-teamers and one a goalkeeper, available to play a match.