Spain booked their ticket to the 2026 World Cup with a 2-2 draw against Turkey in their final qualifier on Tuesday to top Group E. Turkey finished second and will compete in the play-offs after they became the first team to force Luis de la Fuente's Euro 2024 champions to drop points. Dani Olmo fired Spain ahead but Deniz Gul and Salih Ozcan struck for Turkey as the hosts conceded their first goals in the qualification process. Mikel Oyarzabal hit back to equalise in Seville for a Spain team looking to win football's biggest prize for the second time.

Spain scored 21 goals in qualifying while conceding just twice and have not tasted defeat in a national record 31 consecutive games.

However, that run includes a 2-2 Nations League final draw with Portugal after extra-time in June, with Spain losing on penalties.

Turkey showed De la Fuente's side are not flawless, although Spain were missing several key players, including Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Rodri.

"There's a lot of work to do and time to think about a lot of things, but we will prepare well," said De la Fuente, who was upset by Barca star Yamal undergoing treatment on a groin injury which ruled him out of the final qualifiers.

"I hope I can count on all the players to be able to take the best players that we have in Spain to compete in and try to win this beautiful competition," he added.

They knew to reach a 13th consecutive World Cup all they had to do was avoid defeat by a seven-goal margin, which was never on the cards, and might have triumphed if not for some inspired goalkeeping by Manchester United stopper Altay Bayindir.

"We wanted to finish with a win and a clean sheet, so it's bitter-sweet... but we're happy to qualify for the World Cup," Olmo told TVE.

"They had chances and we did too, there could have been more goals."

After just four minutes Spain took the lead. Marc Cucurella's cross found Olmo in the box and he controlled it well to bypass a defender before finishing lethally.

The Barcelona playmaker twice came close to scoring a second from long range but Bayindir tipped over both efforts.

Turkey turn-around

Turkey became the first team to score against Spain in qualifying just before the break when Gul levelled, reacting quickly to flick home a knock-down from a corner.

The visitors came out strongly in the second half and forced Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon into a pair of smart saves before taking the lead.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Ozcan rifled home from the edge of the box after Orkun Kokcu had set the ball up nicely for him.

Spain bit back and Oyarzabal finished from close range after Merih Demiral did brilliantly to block Yeremy Pino's shot on the line but it rebounded off another defender nicely for the Real Sociedad forward.

It was Oyarzabal's sixth goal in a qualifying campaign where he has staked his claim to be Spain's starting striker at the World Cup.

Substitute Samu Aghehowa came close as Spain sought a winner, but Bayindir kept out his header and then denied Alex Baena to secure Turkey an impressive point.

Barcelona's Fermin Lopez found the net in stoppage time but his goal was disallowed for offside.

"It's a moment to look back and see all we've done, all we've worked for, the commitment from everyone, and celebrate," said Spain's Marcos Llorente.

"It's a nice moment for the national team and we have to enjoy that."

