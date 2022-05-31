UEFA announced on Monday it was opening an "independent report" into the security chaos before the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Paris. European football's governing body said the report would "examine decision making, responsibility and behaviours of all entities involved in the final". UEFA have appointed Portuguese politician Tiago Brandao Rodrigues to oversee the report on a pro bono basis on the completion of which they will decide upon a course of action. "Evidence will be gathered from all relevant parties," UEFA said.

"The findings of the independent report will be made public," it promised.

Brandao Rodrigues has served as Portuguese Minister of Education, was a member of the World Anti-doping Agency and was Portugal's Olympic attaché during the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

France on Monday blamed "massive" ticket fraud for the chaotic scenes that marred the Champions League final on Saturday which saw Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0.

But the French government has faced a barrage of criticism from press and politicians in Britain over the policing of the match.