UEFA Allows 26-Player Squads For European Championship
UEFA said it had agreed the increase from 23 players "to mitigate the risks of teams facing a shortage of available players for certain matches due to possible positive COVID-19 tests results.
UEFA said Tuesday it will allow increased 26-player squads at this year's European Championship.© AFP
UEFA said Tuesday it will allow increased 26-player squads at this year's European Championship, meeting a demand of coaches who feared players would be sidelined after testing positive for Covid-19.
European football's governing body said it had agreed the increase from 23 players "to mitigate the risks of teams facing a shortage of available players for certain matches due to possible positive COVID-19 tests results and subsequent quarantine measures".
