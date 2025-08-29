Trent Alexander-Arnold was left out by England for its upcoming World Cup qualifiers in the national team's first squad announcement since the right back left Liverpool to join Real Madrid.

Reece James, Tino Livramento and Djed Spence have been preferred as right-back options in coach Thomas Tuchel's 24-man group for matches against Andorra and Serbia that was announed on Friday.

Alexander-Arnold played for Madrid at the Club World Cup in the United States over the summer. For the team's opening two games in the Spanish league, he started the first and was benched for the second to accommodate fit-again Dani Carvajal.

Tuchel has handed a first senior call-up to Spence, a versatile Tottenham fullback, and Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, who impressed playing for the England Under-21s in that age group's European Championship this summer.