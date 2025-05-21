Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, Europa League Final LIVE Updates: Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur in a decisive UEFA Europa League final. The two sides have endured difficult seasons, and sit 16th and 17th respectively in the Premier League table. However, winning this game allows them a chance to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for next season, and add a trophy to their cabinet. Ruben Amorim is aiming to win his first trophy as Manchester United manager and the club's second Europa League title. On the other hand, Ange Postecoglou is hoping to deliver Tottenham their first major trophy since 2008.
Europa League Final LIVE: Can Spurs end trophy drought?
Tottenham Hotspur haven't won a single major trophy since they won the League Cup in 2008. Ange Postecoglou has gone through ups and downs, but could etch himself in Spurs folklore if he delivers the Europa League title tonight.
Europa League Final LIVE: Can Amorim win first trophy?
Ruben Amorim has endured a topsy-turvy start to his life as Manchester United manager. The Portuguese has seen United struggle to adapt to his formation. However, on Thursday nights, United have pulled off some incredible performances to make it to the final.
Man Utd vs Spurs LIVE: 16th vs 17th
This final takes place in truly incredible circumstances. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are the two lowest-placed sides in this year's Premier League table among teams who haven't been relegated. But now they'll be fighting for Champions League!
Spurs vs Man Utd LIVE: Hello and welcome!
A very good evening to everyone. Welcome to NDTV Sports for the live coverage of the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 final! We are in Bilbao today, for the big clash! It is Tottenham Hotspur taking on Manchester United for the trophy.