Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, Europa League Final LIVE Updates: Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur in a decisive UEFA Europa League final. The two sides have endured difficult seasons, and sit 16th and 17th respectively in the Premier League table. However, winning this game allows them a chance to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for next season, and add a trophy to their cabinet. Ruben Amorim is aiming to win his first trophy as Manchester United manager and the club's second Europa League title. On the other hand, Ange Postecoglou is hoping to deliver Tottenham their first major trophy since 2008.

Europa League Final 2024/25 LIVE Updates - Tottenham vs Manchester United LIVE Score, straight from San Mames Stadium, Bilbao: