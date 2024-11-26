Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario faces a spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a fractured ankle. Vicario needed treatment after a first-half collision in the 4-0 Premier League win at Manchester City on Saturday but was able to finish the game. The Italian was seen limping as he left the Etihad Stadium, with Spurs confirming a fracture that required an operation. "We can confirm that Guglielmo Vicario has today undergone surgery for a fracture of his right ankle," said a club statement.

"Guglielmo will be assessed by our medical staff to determine when he can return to training."

Vicario joined Spurs from Empoli in 2023 and has become a key player in Ange Postecoglou's squad.

Fraser Forster is likely to come into the side as cover.

