Thomas Muller has a lot to adapt to with the Vancouver Whitecaps after 25 years at Bayern Munich. First up, flying without an old friend. Aboard the plane taking him to Canada and Major League Soccer, Müller joked it was the first time in 15 years he'd flown without Manuel Neuer, the goalkeeper who's been his longtime teammate for Bayern and the German national team. “I'm on my flight to Vancouver. I'm looking for the GOAT. Can you help me? I cannot find him anywhere,” Müller said in a video on Instagram.

“It's my first flight without Manuel Neuer since maybe 15 years, I don't know. I'm very excited to come to Vancouver to play for the Whitecaps. Fingers crossed for my first games. See you there.”

The 35-year-old forward admitted to feeling “a little bit nervous” in comments to German broadcaster Sky Sport. “It's the first time in a very long time that I'm joining a new team.”

Müller joined Bayern's academy as a 10-year-old in 2000 and had spent his entire career with the German champion, winning a record 13 Bundesliga titles, two Champions Leagues and the World Cup with Germany in 2014.

At Vancouver International Airport, fans cheered as waved flags as Müller walked through sliding doors after clearing customs. He then joined fans at an airport restaurant to watch the Whitecaps face Canadian Premier League club Forge FC in the first leg of the Canadian Championship semifinals.

Müller's last game for Bayern was a quarterfinal loss to Paris Saint-Germain at the Club World Cup in Atlanta, after a months-long farewell from the club. Bayern announced in April it wouldn't be extending his contract. Müller said he understood “even if this did not reflect my personal wishes.”

The following weeks saw emotional scenes with teammates, club officials and fans as Müller hit personal milestones — passing his 500th Bundesliga game and 750th game in total for Bayern — and wrapped up yet another German title.

Vancouver said last week Müller will join the Whitecaps for the remainder of the season in an open roster spot, with a Designated Player option for 2026.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)