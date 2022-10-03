Story ProgressBack to home
"Take Full Responsibility": Indonesian Club's President Apologises Over Stadium Stampede
The president of Indonesia's Arema Football Club on Monday apologised over the stadium tragedy that left 125 dead at the weekend.
A group of people carry an injured man after the stadium stampede in Indonesia.© AFP
The president of Indonesia's Arema Football Club on Monday apologised over the stadium tragedy that left 125 dead at the weekend. "I, as the president of Arema FC, will take full responsibility for the incident that occurred. I deeply apologise to the victims, their families, all Indonesians, and Liga 1," he said in a tearful TV address.
More to follow...
