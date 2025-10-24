At a time when Indian football is seeking a radical overhaul, the Super Cup, starting here from Saturday, could act as a catalyst for clubs to build their teams, prepare their players, get valuable match time, and keep their hopes of continental qualifications alive. Traditionally held at the end of the season in Bhubaneswar, the Super Cup has been moved to Goa this time as a season opener to provide ISL clubs with competitive action amid the uncertainty over domestic calendar due to unresolved issues between the All India Football Federation and its commercial partners.

The tournament kicks off with Kolkata's two heavyweights in action in Group A.

East Bengal open their campaign against Dempo SC at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, while later in the evening at the Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Mohun Bagan, fresh from winning the IFA Shield, face Chennaiyin FC.

Across the tournament, 16 teams (12 from the ISL except Odisha FC and four from the I-League) are divided into four groups, with the group winners advancing to the semifinals. The final is scheduled on November 22.

The Super Cup champions will earn a spot in the preliminary stage of the AFC Champions League Two, making early wins vital for Indian clubs after a slide in AFC rankings.

The tournament is happening in the backdrop of the men's national team's early elimination from both the Asian Cup and World Cup qualifiers.

In such a scenario, the AIFF would hope that the tournament revitalises the calendar.

Mohammedan Sporting's struggles

All eyes would be on Mohammedan Sporting, a 134-year-old Kolkata club, as they enter the tournament with their reserve squad.

Burdened with debts of around Rs 17 crore, a three-window FIFA transfer ban, and dwindling investor interest, the club's survival is shrouded in doubt.

Despite the crisis, president Amiruddin Bobby remains cautiously optimistic.

"We are trying our best to lift the ban. The fees would be around Rs 10–11 crore. The rest has to go towards paying vendors and pending salaries," Bobby told PTI.

"Bunkerhill will remain on board, but fresh share arrangements are being worked out. We are also in talks with new investors, and hopefully, it will be finalised by October 28." "The team has already left; we've made all the hotel bookings and full practice arrangements. Payment entries are almost finalised, and by the 31st, we hope to clear the dues." "Since we are unable to sign new players, we are going ahead with the developmental squad. Zero se hi hero banta hai. You don't play ISL or the top league from day one -- all big players come through the grassroots only," he added.

The ban and financial strain mean Mohammedan Sporting will rely on a young, inexperienced squad that has played only in the Calcutta League and Durand Cup, adding intrigue to their Super Cup campaign.

They will face Bengaluru FC in their opening Group C game on October 30 at the Nehru Stadium.

Chhetri final hurray

Another key storyline is the potential swansong of Sunil Chhetri, India's record goalscorer.

The 41-year-old Bengaluru FC forward, who returned from international retirement in March, has yet to score in competitive matches this year.

With no clarity on the ISL season, the Super Cup may serve as his final tournament as he would look to bow out on a high.

Defending champions FC Goa, under Manolo Marquez, will aim to capitalise on home advantage, while Sporting Club Delhi (formerly Hyderabad FC) would seek a strong start under coach Tomasz Tchórz.

The tournament also features yet another Kolkata derby this season. Bitter foes Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will meet for a fourth time when they clash swords on October 31.

In their last meeting, their third this season, Mohun Bagan downed East Bengal on penalties to win the IFA Shield crown last Saturday.

East Bengal FC will step onto the field after participating in two pre-season tournaments, having reached the semi-finals of the Durand Cup and the finals of the IFA Shield.

They will face an all-Indian Dempo SC.

"I believe that our players are up to the challenge and show that we can this year compete with the best Indian clubs," head coach Óscar Bruzon said.

I-League side Dempo SC were drafted into the Super Cup in place of Real Kashmir FC, who pulled out due to the lack of visas for their foreign players.

While that gave them a short span of time to prepare their team, head coach Samir Naik seemed ready to take on the challenges that lie ahead for his side.

"It is definitely a challenge to prepare the team in a short span of time, but the boys have done quite well. We have worked on certain things, and we are ready," said Naik.

Having withdrawn from ACL-2 for two consecutive seasons, Mohun Bagan faced the fans' ire, which was somewhat eased by their IFA Shield triumph.

Head coach Jose Molina will now be aiming for another title to further appease the supporters.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, have brought an all-Indian side to the competition.

"They may not be foreigners, but they will be strong and we need to be at our best to beat them," said Molina.

Groupings

Group A: Mohun Bagan SG, Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal FC, Real Kashmir FC

Group B: FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC, Inter Kashi

Group C: Bengaluru FC, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Punjab FC, Gokulam Kerala FC

Group D: Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Hyderabad FC, Rajasthan United FC.

