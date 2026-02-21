Juventus were jeered off after capping a dreadful week with a 2-0 home loss to fellow Champions League chasers Como in Serie A on Saturday. Luciano Spalletti's men were thrashed 5-2 by Galatasaray in their Champions League knockout play-off first leg in midweek and slumped to another disappointing loss. Sixth-placed Como inflicted a damaging first home league defeat of the season on Juve, moving to within one point of their fifth-placed opponents. Roma, who hold the fourth and final Champions League berth, could move four points clear of the Turin giants when they host Cremonese on Sunday. "There is too much pressure over recent results, and these moments make the difference," Juve coach Spalletti told DAZN after a fourth defeat in five games for his team in all competitions.

"It's all about self-belief, that we have what it takes.

"We had managed to create that belief in our potential, but when confidence and a sense of authority goes...

"I saw misplaced passes that are simply never done by my players. It's not something that happens, and they feel trapped by the situation."

Cesc Fabregas's Como, playing in just their second Serie A season since being promoted in 2024, gave their own Champions League qualification hopes a massive boost with their first league win in four matches.

Como, who drew with second-placed AC Milan on Wednesday, were in front in just the 11th minute when Juve gave the ball away in midfield.

Anastasios Douvikas took up possession and played in Mergim Vojvoda on the right.

The Kosovar cut inside before unleashing a left-footed shot which goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio couldn't keep out despite getting a hand to the ball.

The second goal came just after the hour when Como counter-attacked from a poorly taken Juventus corner.

Maximo Perrone carried the ball all the way up the pitch before spotting Lucas Da Cunha making a run into the box.

The captain drilled a low cross to Maxence Caqueret who tapped into an empty net from close range.

Victory at Lecce later on Saturday would give leaders Inter Milan a 10-point lead over AC Milan, who host Parma on Sunday.