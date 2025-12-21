Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia on Sunday termed the chaos during Lionel Messi's public event at the Salt Lake Stadium as undesirable and said sports events must be given "priority" over political and bureaucratic formalities. Speaking after a running event in Kolkata, Bhutia said fans turn up to watch sport and players, not political speeches or ceremonial delays. “I think when there is a sports event, sports should get priority,” he said.

Criticising the practice of delaying events for VIP appearances, Bhutia said, “Many times across India we see sporting events getting delayed because of political speeches, chief guest handshakes and all that. That is not necessary. Fans and players are coming to watch the sport, and the sport should begin rather than waiting for VIPs.” Talking about Argentine superstar Messi's recent G.O.A.T. Tour of India, Bhutia said, “It was good to see not just in Kolkata, but across different cities, fans just wanted to see the sporting event, who just wanted to see Messi and nothing else.” Bhutia expressed hope that the episode would lead to a change in approach.

“I hope this is a lesson we will learn and that this trend will change,” he added.

A promotional event of Messi in Kolkata descended into chaos at the Salt Lake Stadium due to organisational lapses and poor crowd management.

Thousands of fans were left frustrated as politicians, celebrities and officials crowded around the football icon, restricting public interaction and significantly cutting short his time on the field. Spectators also went on a rampage inside the stadium.

