Spain are aiming to become the first side to defend the Nations League trophy, with Luis de la Fuente's side going from strength to strength on the international stage ahead of next year's World Cup. The coach enjoys recalling La Roja's triumph at the 2023 tournament, which was an early sign that a young Spain side were heading back to the top. It proved the springboard to Euro 2024 glory and De la Fuente wants to continue Spain's resurgence by retaining it this summer in Germany.

It would bode well ahead of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada next summer where Spain will be among the favourites.

They face France in the Nations League semi-finals in Stuttgart before a potential final against Germany or Portugal.

"We attach enormous importance to it -- it's almost more difficult than a European Championship, and we want to be the first team to win it twice," De la Fuente told reporters last week.

"We want to continue competing at the highest level with these teams."

After European Championship wins in 2008 and 2012, sandwiching their World Cup 2010 triumph in South Africa, the Spanish national team slumped.

Poor outings at the Russia and Qatar World Cups started to fade from memory, though, as De la Fuente's side beat Italy and Croatia to win the Nations League.

It helped him on a personal level too, with many doubting his credentials and blaming him for an embarrassing defeat by Scotland in Euro 2024 qualifying.

The Scots beat De la Fuente's Spain in March 2023 in what was their last competitive defeat, 23 matches ago.

Spain beat Italy, Germany and France on the way to the Euro 2024 final, where they got the better of England to claim their first major trophy for 12 years.

The worrying thing for the rest of the world is that De la Fuente's Spain team remains hungry, with many players yet to reach their peak.

The side is led by Barcelona's teenage winger Lamine Yamal, who turned 17 on the eve of the Euro final, and on the opposite flank Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams, 22, also has his best years ahead of him.

Barcelona midfield maestro Pedri, 22 as well, pulls the strings, while there are emerging talents in other areas including Porto striker Samu Aghehowa and new Real Madrid signing Dean Huijsen.

- Isco's return -

Despite a focus on younger players, De la Fuente showed he is not stubborn by turning to Real Betis midfielder Isco.

After a superb season in which the former Real Madrid playmaker took the Andalusians to the Conference League final, the 33-year-old finally got the call he craved.

Some said De la Fuente should have given Isco a chance last summer but the coach was proven right as his team went on to win the Euros.

"He's going to add a lot -- if we had any doubts, he wouldn't have been here," said De la Fuente.

"He could have been at the Euros, or not, but those who had to be there, were there."

Isco's presence gives Spain even more depth in a midfield packed with quality, and one which is still without Manchester City's Rodri Hernandez who has yet to return to action after missing most of the season injured.

"In Spain, we are privileged to have many very good footballers," De la Fuente said during the Euros.

"I think they are the best players in the world for many reasons."

In almost every position the coach is blessed with multiple strong options, with the team perhaps only short of one elite striker -- although it has not held them back.

Aghehowa, 21, could develop into that player, although De la Fuente ran through all of his possible options there, including veteran Alvaro Morata, Dani Olmo as a false nine, or Mikel Oyarzabal, who scored the winner against England.

"This is a team, and in that team, everyone contributes their bit to make a stronger, more solid group," said De la Fuente.

"Samu is fantastic, Alvaro, Mikel, Dani... we can play in many ways with different players and that is exactly what our strength is."

