South American Cup Final Suspended After Brazilian Team Air Crash

Asuncion:

The South American Cup final was suspended after an airliner carrying a Brazilian team that was to have competed in it crashed in Colombia, the region's football confederation Conmebol announced Tuesday.

The LAMIA airlines plane was carrying 81 people, including members of the Chapecoense Real team of Brazil, which was to have played Colombia's Atletico Nacional in Wednesday's first final. Six people were reported to have survived.

"All activities of the confederation are suspended until further notice," Conmebol said.