In an amazing blend of Bollywood and sports, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to meet football great Lionel Messi during the latter's visit to Kolkata on December 13. For the unversed, Messi will be in India for a much-anticipated G.O.A.T Tour 2025, a three-day event spread across four major Indian cities from December 13 to 15. Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi are the other cities that will witness the arrival of Messi on their land.

The presence of Shah Rukh at Salt Lake Stadium will give a boost to the crowd that is already on cloud nine over Messi's arrival. The Bollywood superstar himself shared the news of him being in attendance.

"This time round not planning my Knight in Kolkata.... and hoping the day Ride is completely 'Messi'. See you guys on the 13th at the Salt Lake Stadium," wrote Shah Rukh on X, formerly Twitter.

See you guys on the 13th at the Salt Lake Stadium. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 11, 2025

Messi, who is travelling from Miami, is scheduled to land in Kolkata at around 1:30 am. He will have an extensive line-up of engagements in the city throughout the day, beginning with meetings at 9:30 am.

The World Cup-winning captain is expected to attend multiple interactions and events before departing for Hyderabad at 2 pm. During his visit to Kolkata, Messi is also scheduled to meet former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In Hyderabad, Messi's itinerary includes a highly anticipated 7v7 exhibition football match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is expected to join him for the event. The evening will culminate in a musical extravaganza celebrating Messi's illustrious career.

Following his engagements in Hyderabad, Messi will travel to Mumbai and then to Delhi. The G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 is designed as a pan-India celebration, beginning in the East (Kolkata) and South (Hyderabad) on December 13, continuing to the West (Mumbai) on December 14, and concluding in the North (Delhi) on December 15.

(With ANI Inputs)