Vinicius Junior earned Real Madrid a 1-0 win at Sevilla on Sunday in La Liga in the penultimate round of fixtures, but results elsewhere mean the hosts have secured safety from relegation. Levante earned a vital 2-0 win over Mallorca, who are 19th and in grave danger, along with Girona, 18th after a 1-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid. Raphinha struck twice for champions Barcelona in a 3-1 victory over Real Betis at Camp Nou, meaning the Catalans have won all of their home matches this season in the top flight.

Their rivals Real Madrid will finish the season without a major trophy for the second year running, but produced a focussed display to beat Sevilla.

After Kylian Mbappe complained midweek he had been told by coach Alvaro Arbeloa he was Madrid's "fourth forward" after he came on as a substitute against Real Oviedo, the French superstar started against Sevilla.

Mbappe teed up his strike partner Vinicius to send Madrid ahead in Andalusia, bringing down a cross which the Brazilian powered home.

Vinicius returned the favour in the second half but Mbappe blazed over the bar when well placed.

Franco Mastantuono hit the post for the visitors from outside the box as Madrid sought a second goal. Mbappe rounded the goalkeeper and slid home but was offside and the goal was disallowed.

"Today it was Vini's turn to score, but Kylian did a great job -- let's see if he has better luck next weekend," said Arbeloa.

"I'm very satisfied with all my players, with their effort. We're aware that we haven't met our objectives (this season)."

In the capital, Atletico's Antoine Griezmann started against Girona in his final match at the Metropolitano stadium before joining MLS side Orlando City.

The French forward, Atletico's all-time top goalscorer, arrived for the match visibly emotional.

'It's always Antoine'

Playing for the 500th time in Atletico colours, Griezmann set up Ademola Lookman for the game's only goal.

"I always have to say goodbye to people I love. Now my brother is leaving. Atletico Madrid's all-time top scorer... Thank you for making us happy every day," said Atletico captain Koke.

"In the tough times, its always Antoine who appears and puts a smile on our faces."

Griezmann's former club Barca also bid farewell to veteran Polish striker Robert Lewandowski in his final home game.

Lewandowski, who has won three league titles in four seasons with the club, could not get a goal in his last game at Camp Nou.

Instead, Raphinha opened the scoring with a free-kick and then slotted home a second.

Isco pulled one back from the penalty spot but Joao Cancelo restored Barca's lead with a placed effort from outside the area.

"When I arrived in Barcelona I knew that this club was big, however, thanks to your love it has been incredible," said Lewandowski afterwards.

"Today I say goodbye to the stadium, but I will always carry Barcelona in my heart."

Espanyol ensured their safety by beating Osasuna 2-1 to record a second consecutive victory, after an astonishing 18-match run without a win.

Alaves also secured their top-flight status with a 1-0 win over already-relegated Real Oviedo.

Mallorca misery

Levante's crucial victory over Mallorca allowed them to rise up to 15th and leave the islanders in the drop zone.

Carlos Espi's first-half goal divided the teams, who were both reduced to 10 men after Johan Mojica pulled Roger Brugue's hair and he lashed out in response.

Kervin Arriaga headed home Levante's second from a corner to secure the points and give his side a good chance of beating the drop.

Mallorca face Oviedo in their final match but, even with a win, will be left relying on results elsewhere going their way to survive.

Elche, 17th, defeated Getafe 1-0 to boost their hopes of avoiding relegation. They will face Girona on the final day of the season in a potentially decisive clash.

Valencia edged Real Sociedad 4-3 in a thrilling battle to rise up to ninth, while Celta Vigo guaranteed they will play in Europe next season with a 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao.

Rayo Vallecano fans gave veteran midfielder Oscar Trejo a fond farewell in his final appearance at their Vallecas stadium as they beat third-place Villarreal 2-0.

In the weekend's final match later Sunday, newly-crowned champions Barcelona host Real Betis, who have already qualified for next season's Champions League.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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