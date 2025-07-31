The wait is almost over as the new Bundesliga 2 season starts on 1 August, making Germany's second division - and arguably its most unpredictable - just about the only place you can watch huge league clashes at the height of summer! They don't get much bigger than the 2025-26 opener at the VELTINS-Arena on Friday night, as two giants of the German game clash in FC Schalke 04 and Hertha BSC. Both clubs were relegated from the Bundesliga in 2022-23 and have so far struggled to mount a push back to the big time. Will it be third time lucky after finishing in the lower half of the table last term? They can both set the tone from the off this year.

Saturday's dose of action sees another fascinating encounter as newly promoted DSC Arminia Bielefeld, who knocked out holders Bayer 04 Leverkusen and three other Bundesliga clubs on their way to reaching last season's DFB-Pokal final, host usual promotion hopefuls Fortuna Dusseldorf in the standalone late kick-off.

The two sides relegated from the Bundesliga last season are in action earlier on Saturday at lunchtime. VfL Bochum 1848 have bounced back from relegation with immediate promotion five times before. They get their campaign started at SV Darmstadt 98, who themselves dropped out of the Bundesliga in 2024 and ended last season in 12th. Holstein Kiel visit SC Paderborn 07, who were close to the promotion spots last season, finishing fourth.

The side that came the closest of all to joining either Hamburger SV or 1. FC Koln in going up last season, were SV Elversberg, who finished third and lost the play-off to 1. FC Heidenheim 1846. Horst Steffen, the architect of their rise over the last seven years, has left and made way for Vincent Wagner, whose tenure begins at home to Miroslav Klose's 1. FC Nurnberg. The latter will look to improve from 10th spot last season in another early Saturday kick-off, while Karlsruher SC host SC Preussen Munster.

Two promotion hopefuls then clash on the first Sunday of the season, as Hannover 96 entertain 1. FC Kaiserslautern. 1. FC Magdeburg were in the top-three mix in 2024-25, finishing fifth despite not winning at home until February, and will hope to start another bid for a maiden Bundesliga promotion when they welcome former champions Eintracht Braunschweig. SpVgg Greuther Furth face newly promoted SG Dynamo Dresden in the third Sunday encounter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)