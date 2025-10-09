Six-time World Cup participants Saudi Arabia had to come from behind to open their play-offs for the 2026 finals with a 3-2 victory over Indonesia, while 2022 hosts Qatar were held to a stalemate by Oman. The Saudis, favourites to qualify from Group B given they enjoy home advantage, got off to the worst possible start at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah when Hassan Al Tambakti appeared to block with his arm Jay Idzes' close-range header in the penalty area. After a lengthy VAR check, Indonesia were awarded a penalty and midfielder Kevin Diks kept his cool from the spot to put his side 1-0 up in the 11th minute.

Indonesia, managed now by former Netherlands and Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert, are attempting to qualify for their first World Cup since gaining independence from the Dutch in 1945.

However, the lead lasted only six minutes.

Making his competitive international debut, Saleh Abu Shamat curled a sublime left-footed effort from the edge of the Indonesia area past goalkeeper Maarten Paes.

Soon after the Al Ahli midfielder struck the Indonesia crossbar with a shot from distance.

But on 36 minutes, the Saudis completed the turnaround following Yakob Sayuri's foul on Al Ahli forward Feras Al Buraikan and after a long VAR review, the 2025 Asian Champions League winner stepped up to thrash his penalty high past Paes.

In the second half, Paes saved superbly from Al Buraikan's close-range header, only for the latter to later ram home a rebound just after the hour to put Saudi 3-1 up.

Indonesia were given a lifeline minutes from time when Nawaf Bu Washl handled in the Saudi area, with Diks scoring from the spot once more.

There was still time for substitute Mohammed Kanno to be sent off after collecting a second yellow card for dissent.

Nevertheless, Saudi Arabia held on to take pole position in Group B. They host Iraq next Tuesday, with Indonesia and Iraq facing off on Saturday.

With six teams competing in two groups over a week, the winners of each pool qualify for next year's showpiece in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The runners-up from each group will meet in a two-legged tie next month, with the winner going into an intercontinental playoff.

Earlier on Wednesday, in Group A, Qatar could not find a way past Oman at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

Julen Lopetegui's men threatened only on occasion through two-time Asian Player of the Year Akram Afif.

The result tips the balance in UAE's favour. The 1990 finalists face Oman on Saturday before meeting Qatar three days later.

