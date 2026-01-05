Ruben Amorim praised Manchester United for keeping their cool at hostile Elland Road after Matheus Cunha rescued a 1-1 draw against Leeds on Sunday. Brenden Aaronson fired Leeds ahead in the second-half but Cunha equalised just minutes later to spare United from a rare loss at the hands of their fierce rivals. United were far from fluent but denying Leeds a first league win over them since 2002, and a first in any competitions since 2010, made it a satisfactory afternoon for Amorim. Without a long list of key players due to injuries and Africa Cup of Nations duty, United turned in an improved display after being booed off in the dismal 1-1 home draw against lowly Wolves in their previous match.

Amorim, who retained his contentious three-man defence, was impressed with the way United stood up to Leeds' aggression as the hosts tried to feed off the frenzied atmosphere inspired by the Elland Road faithful.

"I think we did well. We improved a lot of things that compared to the last game," he said.

"We controlled quite well the aggressivity of the offensive from Leeds. We controlled well one against one. It was a really good environment and they did well."

Dominic Calvert-Lewin hit the post for Leeds in the first half, while United missed chances to steal a victory on enemy territory.

Leny Yoro's first-half header forced Leeds goalkeeper Lucas Perri into a superb save and Benjamin Sesko fired wide from six yards.

"We controlled more the possession, the connection, the position of the players. I think they were in the better positions to play, and that can show in the way we played," Amorim said.

"We had more chances than the opponent to score, but we need to not to think about the next one."

Leeds boss Daniel Farke added: "Everybody tells you how big this game is - the most important game in the recent history of Leeds United.

"So for that I'm very proud of the mentality of my players to show resilience again. We showed another very competitive and really good performance.

"There is even a slight disappointment that we didn't take all three points, if I'm really honest."