Robert Lewandowski will miss Barcelona's friendly match on Sunday because of a hamstring problem, the Catalan club said Friday. Barcelona will host Italian club Como in the traditional curtain-raising Joan Gamper Trophy game before its La Liga campaign starts Aug. 16 against Mallorca. “The striker is unavailable for Sunday's game and his recovery will determine his return,” the team said in a statement. Lewandowski scored 42 goals total in 52 appearances last season to help Barcelona win the La Liga title. His 27 league goals was second only to Kylian Mbappe's 31.

The 36-year-old Poland international is beginning his fourth season at Barcelona.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)