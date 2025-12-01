West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta criticised the Football Association for a lack of support in a remarkable outburst after he was sent off against Liverpool on Sunday. The Brazilian earned a needless red card when he was shown two yellow cards in quick succession for dissent during the 2-0 defeat at the London Stadium. Paqueta had an FA investigation into spot-fixing allegations hanging over him for two years after he was accused of getting booked deliberately for betting purposes.

He was cleared of the charges in July, but the probe still cost him a likely move to Manchester City two years ago.

The emotional 28-year-old took to social media after his dismissal against Liverpool to blast the FA for not providing him with "psychological support".

"I understand that now I have to come across as the villain; it's hard to live with everything that's been caused in my life and in my psyche!" he wrote on X.

"I'll keep trying to ensure they don't affect me even more. This doesn't justify my expulsion, and for that I apologise to the fans and my team-mates!"

It's ridiculous to have your life and career affected for two years without any psychological support from the federation. Perhaps this ridiculous behavior is just a reflection of everything I've had to endure and, it seems, have to continue enduring! I'm sorry if I'm not perfect https://t.co/0CdUYNkoSU — Lucas Paqueta (@LucasPaqueta97) November 30, 2025

