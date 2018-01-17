 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

Real Madrid Without Cristiano Ronaldo Is Unimaginable, Says Coach Zinedine Zidane

Updated: 17 January 2018 22:32 IST

With the January transfer window open, speculation has been rife over a possible exit for Ronaldo from the Spanish capital, with former club Manchester United a rumoured eventual destination.

Real Madrid Without Cristiano Ronaldo Is Unimaginable, Says Coach Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane (R) speaks to Cristiano Ronaldo © AFP

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane on Wednesday dismissed media speculation linking superstar Cristiano Ronaldo with a move away from the Bernabeu. "I can't imagine a Madrid without Cristiano," said the Frenchman, a World Cup winner as a player. "He's in his club. Everyone, the club, the fans, want him. "We know what can be said outside but within, what Cristiano must do is just think about playing as he has been doing, and that's what I want, to talk only about his attitude and what he can bring us." With the January transfer window open, speculation has been rife over a possible exit for Ronaldo from the Spanish capital, with former club Manchester United a rumoured eventual destination.

Some have been trying to read an intent to leave into his attitude but Zidane insists Ronaldo has only one focus. "I speak with Cristiano about the pitch and when he comes here he only talks about the pitch and that's best for everyone," added the coach who has led Real to back-to-back Champions League victories as well as last season's La Liga title.

Real, though, have struggled this season and are down in fourth in La Liga following Saturday's shock 1-0 defeat at home to Villarreal. That left them a mammoth 19 points behind eternal rivals Barcelona. They have a Spanish Cup clash against Leganes on Thursday and having finished second in their Champions League group to Tottenham and with a last 16 clash against Paris Saint-Germain to come, the domestic cup looks their likeliest route to silverware this season.

"It's not a final but we know that every match we have now is hugely important," added Zidane.

(With AFP Inputs)

Topics : Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane Cristiano Ronaldo Dos Santos Aveiro Football
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Zidane dismissed media speculation linking Ronaldo away from Real Madrid
  • Zidane insists Ronaldo has only one focus and that is Real Madrid
  • Real, though, have struggled this season and are down in 4th in La Liga
Related Articles
Zinedine Zidane Named French Coach Of The Year
Zinedine Zidane Named French Coach Of The Year
We Are Never Tired Of Winning, Says Real Madrid Coach Zinedine Zidane
We Are Never Tired Of Winning, Says Real Madrid Coach Zinedine Zidane
Zinedine Zidane Leads Nominees For FIFA Coach Prize
Zinedine Zidane Leads Nominees For FIFA Coach Prize
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 23 20 2 1 62
2 Manchester United 23 15 5 3 50
3 Liverpool 23 13 8 2 47
4 Chelsea 23 14 5 4 47
5 Tottenham Hotspur 23 13 5 5 44
6 Arsenal 23 11 6 6 39
7 Burnley 23 9 7 7 34
8 Leicester City 23 8 7 8 31
9 Everton 23 7 6 10 27
10 Watford 23 7 5 11 26
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.