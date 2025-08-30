Real Madrid vs Mallorca LIVE Streaming, La Liga: With the aim of continuing their winning run in the ongoing La Liga season, Real Madrid will take on Mallorca, a side that is yet to taste victory. Los Blancos have won both their games so far in the 2025-26 season, while Mallorca have lost one and drawn one. Real Madrid started with a 1-0 victory over Osasuna and then outplayed Oviedo 3-0. Continuing his sensational form for Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe got his name on the scoresheet in both matches.

Mbappe converted a 51st-minute penalty to give his side the victory in the home match against Osasuna. The star French forward followed it up with a brace against Oviedo. Brazil's Vinicius Junior, who was benched at the start of the game against Oviedo, came on in the second half and still played a decisive role. He scored the third goal for Real Madrid.

When will the Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga match will take place on Sunday, August 31 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga match will be held at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid, Spain.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga match start?

The Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga match will start at 1:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga match will be not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)