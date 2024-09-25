They say all good things come to an end but the conclusion of a heroic football career came too soon for French defender Rafael Varane. After living the absolute highs of his career at Real Madrid, where he lifted the UEFA Champions League trophies a total of 4 times, Varane announced on Wednesday that he is hanging his boots. The 31-year-old, who joined Italian club Como at the start of the 2024 season, had to make the tough decision because of persistent injury issues.

The ace center-back has been suffering from knee issues, limiting his time on the field for Como. He lined-up just once for Como after joining them on a free transfer in the summer from Manchester United. Varane was supposed to remain on the sidelines for months and wasn't even registered by Como for their Serie A squad.

However, he ended up announcing his decision to bring an end to his football career with an emotional post on Instagram.

"They say all good things must come to an end.

In my career I have taken on many challenges, rose to occasion after occasion, almost all of it was supposed to be impossible. Incredible emotions, special moments and memories that will last a lifetime. Reflecting on these moments, it is with immense pride and a feeling of fulfillment that I am announcing my retirement from the game that we all love.

I hold myself to the highest standard, I want to go out strong, not just holding on to the game. It takes a big dose of courage to listen to your heart and your instinct. Desire and needs are two different things. I have fallen and risen a thousand times, and this time, it's the moment to stop and hang my boots up with my final game winning a trophy at Wembley.

I have loved fighting for myself, my clubs, my country, my teammates and the supporters of every team I have played for. From Lens to Madrid to Manchester, and playing for our national team. I have defended every badge with everything I have, and loved every minute of the journey. The game at the highest level is a thrilling experience. It tests every level of your body and your mind. The emotions we experience you cannot find anywhere else. As athletes, we are never satisfied, never accepting of success. It is our nature and what fuels us.

I have no regrets, I wouldn't change a thing. I have won more than I could have even dreamed of, but beyond the accolades and trophies, I am proud that no matter what, I have stuck to my principles of being sincere and have tried to leave everywhere better than I found it. I hope I have made you all proud.

And so, a new life begins off the pitch. I will remain with Como. Just without using my boots and shin pads. Something I am looking forward to sharing more about soon.

For now, to the supporters of every club I played for, to my teammates, coaches and staff... from the bottom of my heart, thank you for making this journey more special than my wildest dreams could ever foresee.

Thank you, football.

With love, Rapha"

Varane would be remembered as one of the finest defenders of the generation during his prime.