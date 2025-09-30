Paris Saint-Germain suffered a further injury blow after the Champions League holders announced winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will miss Wednesday's league stage game at Barcelona with a suspected thigh problem. Georgia international Kvaratskhelia, 24, had to leave the field during Saturday's Ligue 1 win against Auxerre. PSG are already without Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, fellow attacker Desire Doue and centre-back Marquinhos due to injuries.

Luis Enrique has included midfielders Vitinha, who was third in the Ballon d'Or, and Joao Neves for the fixture against the team that the Spaniard played for and coached.

The start of PSG's new European campaign has been hampered by injuries. They finished last season in mid-July with defeat to Chelsea in the final of the Club World Cup.

Dembele and Doue have been out since early September.

