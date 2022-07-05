Paris Saint-Germain have parted company with coach Mauricio Pochettino, the French champions confirmed on Tuesday, and replaced him with Christophe Galtier who pipped the Argentine and PSG to the 2021 Ligue 1 title when in charge of Lille. Galtier is PSG's seventh coach since the Qataris bought the club 11 years ago and will be expected to finally lift the Champions League trophy.

"Yes, I am emotional, yes I am proud," said Galtier at a press conference on Tuesday.

"I am fully aware of the responsibility placed on me, that PSG had a huge season.

"I have prepared myself for this.

"If I have accepted these responsibilities, it is because I feel I am capable."

The club had earlier issued a short statement confirming what had been widely-touted for weeks -- the departure of Pochettino with a year remaining on his contract.

"Paris Saint-Germain confirm that Mauricio Pochettino has ended his role at the club," said a club statement as the former Tottenham Hotspur coach left the Parc des Princes after 18 months in charge.

Pochettino and his backroom staff depart having won the Ligue 1 title last season but the campaign was better remembered for a disappointing exit from the Champions League in the last 16 at the hands of Real Madrid.

"The club would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future," added PSG's statement.

Galtier, who left Nice last month, has developed a reputation as the leading coach in the French club game over the last decade.

He enjoyed eight successful years at Saint-Etienne, where he won the League Cup in 2013, before a four-year stint at Lille was crowned with the Ligue 1 title in 2021, when they pipped PSG.

Promoted

The former Portsmouth assistant manager previously worked with Luis Campos, the Portuguese super scout who was recently named as PSG's football advisor and who built the Lille team that won the league under Galtier.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)