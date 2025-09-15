A Bradley Barcola brace earned Paris Saint-Germain a 2-0 win over Lens in Ligue 1 on Sunday, while Kylian Mbappe's brother Ethan scored deep into second-half added time to give Lille a last-gasp victory. The result sent PSG back to the top of the table as the reigning champions secured their fourth win from four outings this term. However, the match threw up further injury headaches for coach Luis Enrique ahead of the start of PSG's Champions League defence next week, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Lee Kang-in and Lucas Beraldo all limping off.

The trio joined star attackers Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue on the treatment table, after the pair picked up knocks while on France duty last week.

"Unfortunately, Kvara was tackled in the first half and couldn't continue. For Kang-in it doesn't look too serious, but Beraldo seems to be worse off," Luis Enrique told Bein Sports.

However, the Spaniard insisted that the club's lengthening sick list did not constitute a crisis.

"It happens to everyone. It's a bit of a difficult time for us because we have injured players. We have to wait for the (test) results," he said, before adding that his charges have "the ability to adapt and respond as a team".

Barcola sent PSG ahead on the quarter-hour with an elegant curling finish from 20 yards.

The first casualty for the hosts came in the form of star winger Kvaratskhelia, who was forced off 30 minutes in with a calf issue, casting a doubt over his presence for Wednesday's European clash with Atalanta.

Barcola doubled PSG's lead six minutes after half-time when he drove in from the left before arrowing a right-footed finish from distance past the dive of goalkeeper Robin Risser.

PSG's injury woes accumulated in the second period when first midfielder Lee, then defender Beraldo had to be replaced.

Lille late show

Earlier, 18-year-old Ethan Mbappe volleyed home eight minutes into injury time to give Lille a 2-1 home win over Toulouse despite the hosts being a goal down as the clock ticked past 90.

A penalty at the very start of injury time converted by Nabil Bentaleb had brought the hosts level before Mbappe lashed home a late winner.

Both goals came courtesy of late substitutes introduced by coach Bruno Genesio, after Toulouse were reduced to 10 men on 80 minutes.

Following his departure from PSG in the wake of his elder brother Kylian's acrimonious free transfer to Real Madrid, Mbappe joined Lille in July last year.

The midfielder's first strike for the 2020/21 Ligue 1 winners came on his 11th league appearance as he ghosted in at the far post to thrash Osame Sahraoui's stood-up cross past the helpless visiting goalkeeper.

"Last year was a bit of a difficult year for me, with a lot of injuries," said Mbappe. "Coming back with a goal, honestly, there's no better way to start a new season."

Frank Magri opened the scoring for Toulouse early in the second period before Lille's late show.

The last-gasp win provisionally took Lille to the top of the Ligue 1 table, on 10 points, before PSG won to knock them down to second.

Lyon, the only other club to boast a 100 percent record going into the weekend, fell 3-1 away to Rennes.

In strikingly similar fashion to what happened in Lille, the away side took a one-goal lead before being reduced to 10 and eventually succumbing to late goals.

Corentin Tolisso opened the scoring early for Lyon before Tyler Morton saw red on 75 minutes.

Anthony Rouault levelled five minutes later, before a 93rd-minute own-goal by Remy Descamps and a Mohamed Kader Meite strike in the fifth minute of injury time claimed the points for Rennes.

"Ten against eleven, it was tough, cruel, frustrating... we feel like they stole something from us," said Lyon assistant coach Jorge Maciel.

Elsewhere, Liam Rosenior's youthful Strasbourg side grabbed a 1-0 win at home to Le Havre thanks to Joaquin Panichelli's 92nd-minute spot-kick.

Paris FC claimed their second win of the campaign, holding out 2-1 at lowly Brest, while rock bottom Metz drew 1-1 with Angers.

