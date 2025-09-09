Thomas Tuchel insisted the pressure that comes with managing England is a "privilege" as the German swatted aside criticism of his reign ahead of Tuesday's crucial clash with Serbia. Tuchel brings his side to the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade looking to make it five successive victories on the road to next year's World Cup. But England's 100 percent record in Group K qualifiers has failed to hide the flaws exposed by a series of moribund performances in Tuchel's first five games in charge. Tuchel has yet to beat a side above 65th in FIFA's world rankings, with wins against Albania and Latvia followed by a pair of lacklustre victories over Andorra.

A limp 3-1 friendly loss at home to 19th-ranked Senegal at the end of last season raised questions about Tuchel's ability to fulfil his claim that England would play winning football without fear under his leadership.

The former Bayern Munich and Chelsea manager is adamant he can cope with the barbs from fans and pundits as he tries to steer England to their first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

"It's a privilege," he told reporters on Monday. "It's not hard, it's a dream and it's a challenge that I wanted, and it's a privilege that I got offered this opportunity.

"I can just assure everyone, like on day one, I will do everything, really everything, to be successful.

"I love every minute of it. It comes with scrutiny, it comes with criticism and it comes, of course, with a lot of opinions. That is normal.

"But the job in itself, and the people around and to work with the players is a privilege and it's a dream."

'We will face emotions'

England sit top of Group K after four matches but a Serbia victory would close the gap to two points, with the second-placed side having a game in hand on Tuchel's men.

With only group winners guaranteed to qualify for the World Cup, Tuchel knows England have little margin for error in the toughest test of his reign.

Asked if a victory in Belgrade could prove a defining moment, he said: "I'm not sure. Let's see and wait until how the game plays out.

"You always have to prepare for everything. We prepare for the best version of Serbia.

"First of all, we are in a very sportive country and a very emotional country. They have world-class sportsmen in all types of sports.

"They have amazing talents over the years in football and we will face individual quality, we will face emotions.

"We have our first away game together in a very emotional and traditional stadium, so I think the occasion, the opponent will bring out the very best in us. I'm looking forward to it."

England's 2-0 win against Andorra in Birmingham on Saturday was another sign of the lethargy gripping Tuchel's squad since he replaced Gareth Southgate.

After facing defensive-minded teams in all but the Senegal game, Tuchel hopes Serbia are more attacking on Tuesday.

That would provide space for England's attackers to shine.

"We are getting better against the low block. But every match is different, we have to take advantage of the spaces they show us tomorrow," Tuchel said.

"It is difficult to break down a low block, no secret about that, but we have progressed. I am happy with the attitudes and I am absolutely convinced we are getting there.

"The team is prepared. Hopefully we can prove the point tomorrow."

