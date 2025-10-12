The plane carrying the Nigeria team from South Africa to Uyo for their final World Cup qualifier was forced to make an emergency landing in Angola on Saturday, the Nigeria team's media representatives said. The aircraft took off from Polokwane in South Africa and made a scheduled refuelling stop in the Angolan capital Luanda before heading for southern Nigeria. But 25 minutes into that journey, the pilot was forced to return to Luanda "after a heavy crack on the aircraft's windshield distorted what had started as a smooth flight", the Super Eagles' representative said.

The players, officials and government delegates onboard left the aircraft and were waiting for a new plane.

Nigeria host Benin on Tuesday in a must-win game as they attempt to clinch qualification for next year's World Cup finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

