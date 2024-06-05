Pacer Pat Cummins has signed a four-year contract with San Francisco Unicorns, becoming the latest Australian to join USA' Major League Cricket. The second season of the USA franchise T20 league, which has acquired List A status from the global governing body ICC, is slated from to be played from July 6 to 29. "MLC is developing at a rapid rate, and the US market potential is huge for cricket,” Cummins said in a video post on the franchise's X handle. The Australian Test and ODI skipper has so far played only in one overseas league -- the IPL. He has also not play Australia's Big Bash League since the 2018-19 season.

"While cricket is integral to my involvement, the global network and long-term possibilities offered by the owners specifically, and Silicon Valley more broadly, presented a unique opportunity for me and my life beyond cricket." With Australia scheduled to tour the West Indies for a full series in June-July next year, it remains to be seen if the frontline pacer is available for the T20 league.

Cummins will have explosive Aussie batter Jake Fraser McGurk as his teammate at the franchise.

Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head and Steve Smith have inked deals with Washington Freedom, who have also signed New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra.

Shakib Al Hasan and David Miller (Los Angeles Knight Riders), Anrich Nortje and Romario Shepherd (MI New York), Aiden Markram and Daryl Mitchell (Texas Super Kings), and Nandre Burger and West Indies' Obed McCoy (Seattle Orcas) have also signed up for the MLC.