Paris Saint-Germain moved to within touching distance of an 11th French title in 13 seasons as they came from behind to thrash Saint Etienne 6-1 away on Saturday. After second-placed Marseille crashed 3-1 to Reims earlier, PSG could have won the Ligue 1 crown with seven games to go if Monaco had been held to a draw by Nice in the day's final match. But Breel Embolo's goal in the 73rd minute gave Monaco a hard-fought 2-1 victory to leave them 21 points behind PSG, prolonging the reigning champions' wait for another title for at least another weekend.

After seeing his team overrun Saint Etienne after coming back from a goal down, PSG coach Luis Enrique said before Monaco's victory that he would rather his team win the league in front of their home fans -- they return to the Parc des Princes to face Angers next Saturday.

The Spaniard, who has moulded a formidable young team since Kylian Mbappe left for Real Madrid last summer, said winning the title due to other results on Saturday would have "no importance" because mathematically "we have been champions for several weeks".

"I would like that Nice and Monaco don't draw so that we can celebrate the title at the Parc des Princes," he said.

Clinical PSG

The visiting Parisians were stung after nine minutes by Saint Etienne when Lucas Stassin headed in Zuriko Davitashvili's cross, but Goncalo Ramos brought PSG level from the penalty spot just before half-time, slotting home after he had been tripped in area by Florian Tardieu.

PSG took control early in the second half when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia intercepted a misplaced back pass on the halfway line and tore towards the Saint Etienne goal before shifting the ball to his left foot to score.

As Saint Etienne's effort level dropped, the floodgates opened and Desire Doue notched a double for PSG, either side of a goal from Joao Neves.

Substitute Ibrahim Mbaye completed the job with PSG's sixth goal, side-footing home from Bradley Barcola's cross.

So all eyes turned to the Mediterranean coast, where Monaco faced a Nice side who took the lead shortly before half-time when Jeremie Boga struck.

Monaco came out for the second half with renewed focus and Mika Biereth equalised before Swiss international Embolo gave them victory after a neat turn and shot in the 73rd minute.

Marseille falter

Marseille's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League took a knock as they slumped at relegation-threatened Reims to leave them third, a point behind Monaco and just two ahead of fourth-placed Nice.

Japanese international Keito Nakamura put the home side ahead midway through the first half before Mamadou Diakhon and Valentin Atangana added to the visitors' misery.

Valentin Rongier scored a spectacular goal to give Marseille hope in the final 15 minutes.

Marseille midfielder Adrien Rabiot could not hide his displeasure at his teammates.

"It hurts to show this kind of spirit. I feel like I'm seeing guys who don't want to go into the Champions League and don't want to fight to get a taste of that," Rabiot told BeIN Sports.

