 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

"Doesn't Have A Right To Criticise": Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Blasts Former Manchester United Striker

Updated: 04 January 2020 11:51 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer launched a scathing attack on former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Robin van Persie for some of his recent comments.

"Doesn
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit back at Robin van Persie over some of his recent comments. © AFP

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has angrily hit back at former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Robin van Persie for some of the comments he made as a pundit for BT Sport. The Dutchman had criticised Solskjaer for smiling after Manchester United's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. Speaking on the eve of Manchester United's FA Cup clash away to Wolves, Solskjaer said the Dutch striker "doesn't have a right to criticise my management style", insisting that he "won't change" his approach.

"I would like to see him more mean at times, just be angry. I see him smiling after a game like that. This is not the moment to smile," Van Persie had said.

Robin van Persie had taken Solskjaer's No. 20 shirt after moving to Old Trafford from Arsenal and the current Manchester United manager made it clear "that's probably all he's going to take from me because I'm not in medieval times".

"I don't know Robin and Robin doesn't know me," Solskjaer was quoted as saying by ESPN.in. "He probably doesn't have a right to criticise my management style and I won't change. That's definite.

"Yeah Robin, he took my No.20 [shirt] and that's probably all he's going to take from me as well because I'm not in medieval times."

Manchester United will be without Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba when they travel to Molineux Stadium.

Wolves were United's conquerors at the quarter-final stage of the FA Cup last season and Solskjaer predicts another tough assignment on Saturday.

"We've had in succession Arsenal, Chelsea, Wolverhampton away and Wolverhampton away (in the FA Cup). Wolves are not going to make it easy for us," he said.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Manchester United Manchester United Arsenal Arsenal Robin Van Persie Robin Van Persie Football Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Robin van Persie
  • Solskjaer said Van Persie has no right to criticise his management style
  • Van Persie had questioned why Solskjaer was seen smiling in an interview
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.